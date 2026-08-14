Louisiana women’s soccer rolls past Southeastern

HAMMOND — Louisiana scored two unanswered goals after halftime to pull away from Southeastern for a 4-1 victory in Hammond to open the 2026 season.

Miku Kurihara gave the Ragin’ Cajuns an early lead, scoring off an assist from Carson Glenn. Southeastern Louisiana answered with a goal from Anna Claire Schwing, assisted by Daniella Muro.

Louisiana regained the lead when Sydney Byrnes scored off another assist from Glenn.

Addison Soehn then extended the advantage with an unassisted goal.

Madelyn Linenkugel capped the scoring, finding the net with assists from Sophia Moore and Maiya Clark.

Louisiana goalkeeper Ally Allen also came up big, making several saves throughout the match, including a stop on a Southeastern Louisiana penalty kick that went off target.

The Ragin’ Cajuns closed out the victory by holding Southeastern Louisiana scoreless over the remainder of the match.

UL (1-0) welcomes Ole Miss to Lafayette on Sunday, Aug. 16 for their home opener. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.

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