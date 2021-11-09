Louisiana Women's Hoops Opens 2021-22 Season Against Texas A&M-Kingsville

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women's Basketball's quest to defend its 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Championship begins on Tuesday night when it tips off the 2021-22 campaign against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The contest is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Coming off two exhibition victories over Georgia Southwestern (66-62) and Mississippi College (58-47), the team is primed to go behind Preseason First Team All-Sun Conference selections Ty'Reona Doucet and Brandi Williams.

Last season, Doucet was named First Team All-Conference and was selected as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 10.9 points per contest and leading the team in total rebounds (167) and blocks (36).

Williams led the team offensively, averaging 11.9 points per game, and scored in double figures 15 times during the year, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).

Returners Tamera Johnson and Makayia Hallmon will continue to make an impact for the Ragin' Cajuns this year, while seven newcomers, including Alabama transfer Destiny Rice and Old Dominion transfer Lanay Wheaton, will also be looking to contribute this season.

Texas A&M-Kingsville has 10 returning players from the 2020-21 squad, including the All-LSC trio of junior Brianna Pena, Mia Cherry and Janessa Payne. Pena led the way by earning Second Team All-Lone Star Conference honors after registering a 14.2 scoring average and shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Women's Basketball season and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on Women's Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB), Facebook (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel