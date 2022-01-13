Louisiana Women Hosts Sun Belt Championship Rematch Against Troy

LAFAYETTE – Having not played in 12 days, Louisiana Women's Basketball looks to pick up where it left off when it hosts Troy for a rematch of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Louisiana last played on New Year's Day, when it bagged its first league victory after defeating Texas State, 78-72.

Lanay Wheaton, Tamera Johnson and Makayia Hallmon stole the show in the win over the Bobcats, combining for 67 of Louisiana's 78 points. Wheaton and Johnson each posted career highs in the victory, scoring 26 points and 25 points, respectively, while Hallmon quietly put together a 16-point showing off the bench.

Johnson is currently the lone Ragin' Cajun in double figures, averaging 10.7 points per contest after her monster scoring performance, while Destiny Rice (9.9 ppg), Hallmon (9.7 ppg) and Ty'Reona Doucet (9.7 ppg) are right on her heels.

Troy enters the game with a 12-5 overall record and a perfect 3-0 record in Sun Belt play. The Trojans are one of just four programs in the league that have played three conference games this year.

Amber Leggett leads the way for the Trojans averaging 14.3 points per game, while Felmas Koranga paces the way on the glass averaging 9.5 boards per contest. Koranga earned Preseason All-Conference honors to open the season.

Louisiana and Troy will be meeting for the 28th time, with the Trojans owning a 13-11 advantage in the all-time series. The last three meetings have all been decided by six points or less, including Louisiana's most recent win against Troy, a 79-73 road win on Jan. 11, 2020.

Women's Basketball season and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on Women's Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB), Facebook (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel