Louisiana water ski team celebrates sixth straight National Title

LAFAYETTE — Congratulations are in order for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns water ski team, which captured its sixth consecutive national championship earlier this month — the program’s 12th overall title.

To celebrate the achievement, the team gathered for a gumbo dinner at Gary’s in Lafayette. Head coach Ryan Gonzalez said watching his athletes’ dedication throughout the year made the victory especially meaningful.

“It’s always rewarding getting to watch them from the first day of school to the end of the season work their hearts out,” Gonzalez said. “They take pride in performing both on and off the water, keeping up with their schoolwork so they can continue to ski. They all know what they need to do to make it work and find a way to make it happen every year.”

The Cajuns’ continued dominance cements their status as one of the nation’s premier collegiate water ski programs.

