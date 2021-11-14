Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana volleyball gets No. 3 Seed in Sun Belt Tournament

items.[0].image.alt
UL Athletics
UL_Volleyball_vs_Georgia_Southern_26_of_55_.jpg
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 17:42:12-05

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana volleyball team earned the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns (14-10) will face App State on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s event happens from November 18-21 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Each of the tournament’s 11 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Below is the tentative schedule for the tournament.

Thursday, November 18, 2021
Match 1 - (3E) Georgia Southern vs. (6W) ULM – 12 p.m. CT
Match 2 - (4W) Arkansas State vs. (5E) Georgia State – 2:30 p.m. CT
Match 3 - (3W) Louisiana vs. (6E) App State – 5 p.m. CT
Match 4 - (4E) Troy vs. (5W) Little Rock – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, November 19, 2021
Match 5 – (2W) UTA vs. Winner Match 1 – 12 p.m. CT
Match 6 – (1E) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:30 p.m. CT
Match 7 – (2E) Coastal Carolina vs. Winner Match 3 – 5 p.m. CT
Match 8 – (1W) Texas State vs. Winner Match 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 20, 2021
Match 9 – Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6 – 4 p.m. CT
Match 10 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, November 21, 2021 (Championship)
Match 11 – Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10 – 1 p.m. CT

For the full bracket CLICK HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.