Louisiana volleyball gets No. 3 Seed in Sun Belt Tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana volleyball team earned the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Cajuns (14-10) will face App State on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:00 p.m.
This year’s event happens from November 18-21 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Each of the tournament’s 11 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Below is the tentative schedule for the tournament.
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Match 1 - (3E) Georgia Southern vs. (6W) ULM – 12 p.m. CT
Match 2 - (4W) Arkansas State vs. (5E) Georgia State – 2:30 p.m. CT
Match 3 - (3W) Louisiana vs. (6E) App State – 5 p.m. CT
Match 4 - (4E) Troy vs. (5W) Little Rock – 7:30 p.m. CT
Friday, November 19, 2021
Match 5 – (2W) UTA vs. Winner Match 1 – 12 p.m. CT
Match 6 – (1E) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:30 p.m. CT
Match 7 – (2E) Coastal Carolina vs. Winner Match 3 – 5 p.m. CT
Match 8 – (1W) Texas State vs. Winner Match 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Match 9 – Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6 – 4 p.m. CT
Match 10 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8 – 6:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, November 21, 2021 (Championship)
Match 11 – Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10 – 1 p.m. CT
For the full bracket CLICK HERE.
