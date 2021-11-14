Louisiana volleyball gets No. 3 Seed in Sun Belt Tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana volleyball team earned the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns (14-10) will face App State on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s event happens from November 18-21 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Each of the tournament’s 11 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Below is the tentative schedule for the tournament.

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Match 1 - (3E) Georgia Southern vs. (6W) ULM – 12 p.m. CT

Match 2 - (4W) Arkansas State vs. (5E) Georgia State – 2:30 p.m. CT

Match 3 - (3W) Louisiana vs. (6E) App State – 5 p.m. CT

Match 4 - (4E) Troy vs. (5W) Little Rock – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, November 19, 2021

Match 5 – (2W) UTA vs. Winner Match 1 – 12 p.m. CT

Match 6 – (1E) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:30 p.m. CT

Match 7 – (2E) Coastal Carolina vs. Winner Match 3 – 5 p.m. CT

Match 8 – (1W) Texas State vs. Winner Match 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Match 9 – Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6 – 4 p.m. CT

Match 10 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, November 21, 2021 (Championship)

Match 11 – Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10 – 1 p.m. CT

For the full bracket CLICK HERE.

