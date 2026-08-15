Louisiana volleyball enters 50th season with experienced roster

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana volleyball is entering its 50th season as a program with plenty of experience returning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns held their Vermilion and White Scrimmage ahead of the 2026 season, marking the start of year six for coach Kristi Gray.

Louisiana finished 15-11 last season and returns 14 of its 17 players, including All-Louisiana setter Ryleigh Garis.

The Cajuns also added three transfers: outside hitter Taylor Gaines from UTSA, opposite hitter Sarah Schnell from James Madison and outside hitter Lolo Lambert from Arkansas.

With so much production returning, expectations are high for Louisiana.

Gray said having a veteran group has allowed the team to focus on continued growth and building on the standards established during the spring.

“It’s huge,” Gray said. “In the spring, we talked a lot about maturity and growing as a team in general. Everybody that was here, we’ve continued to preach our standards and what we live by every day. The more bought in that we can get and if they just trust the process, we’ll be in good shape.”

The Cajuns will get another opportunity to test themselves Aug. 22 when they face LSU in an exhibition match in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana will officially open the season Aug. 29 against Oklahoma in the Texas State Invitational.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel