Louisiana Visits Warhawks To Open Four-Game Road Swing

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team heads back out on the road for its next four games beginning on Thursday when it travels north to face ULM in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Chris Harris (pxp) and Mike Vining (color) providing the commentary. Fans can listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and the Varsity Network with Jay Walker calling the action.

Louisiana (12-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) evened its league record last Saturday at the Cajundome after posting a 78-70 win over defending SBC champion Georgia State. Jordan Brown (16 points/10 rebounds), Greg Williams, Jr. (11 points) and Jalen Dalcourt (11 points) sparked the Ragin’ Cajuns in the win over their league rival and sweep a two-game homestand.

Brown paces Louisiana in scoring at 18.8 points per game with Williams (12.7) and Terence Lewis II (12.5) also averaging in double figures. Lewis grabs a team-high 8.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns with guard Themus Fulks leading the team and ranking among the national leaders in both assists (101) and assists per game (6.3).

Since opening with a 2-6 record in the first month of the season, ULM (7-10, 3-1 Sun Belt) has won five of its last nine games to sit in a tie for the SBC lead after the first two weekends. The Warhawks opened with road wins at Texas State and Arkansas State before splitting a home weekend with games against GSU and Southern Miss.

Tyreke Locure (14.5) and Jamari Blackmon (11.4) pace ULM in scoring with Thomas Howell pulling down 7.6 rebounds to lead the Warhawks.

The meeting is the first of two this season between the SBC West Division foes with Louisiana holding a 59-26 lead in the all-time series. The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed a 78-77 victory in last year’s contest in Monroe on Kobe Julien’s go-ahead free throw with 2.0 seconds remaining.

GAME 17 PREVIEW – Louisiana (12-4, 2-2 SBC) at ULM (7-10, 3-1 SBC)

Date / Time: January 12, 2023 / 6:30 p.m.

Site: Monroe, La.

Arena: Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000)

RADIO/TV

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Chris Harris (pxp), Mike Vining (color)

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network

Talent: Jay Walker (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Louisiana leads, 59-26

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 36-5

In Monroe: Louisiana leads, 22-19

At Neutral Sites: ULM leads, 2-1

Streak: Louisiana +3

Last meeting: Louisiana, 79-74 (2/19/22 at Lafayette)

THE COACHES

LOUISIANA

Head Coach: Bob Marlin (Mississippi State, 1981)

Record at Louisiana: 233-171 (13th season); Division I Record: 458-302 (25th season);

Career Record: 581-337 (30th season)

ULM

Head Coach: Keith Richard (ULM, 1982)

Record at ULM: 148-241 (13th season), Career Record: 298-358 (22nd season)

STORY LINES

• Louisiana opens a four-game SBC roadtrip when it battles ULM at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

• The roadtrip concludes a stretch for Louisiana where it is playing eight of 10 games on the road.

• Louisiana has won the previous three meetings in the series, including the last two contests in Monroe.

• Louisiana claimed a 78-77 victory in last year’s contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Kobe Julien’s free throws with two seconds remaining.

• Louisiana has claimed seven of the last 10 meetings in the series and 10 of 13 since 2015-16.

• Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin’s first collegiate coaching job was at ULM (then Northeast Louisiana) where he was an assistant under the legendary Mike Vining and coached current ULM head coach Keith Richard.

• With 128 SBC victories, Marlin is the all-time leader in league history with Richard (112) tied for third with Ronnie Arrow.

• The game against ULM is the 37th for Marlin where he has posted a 26-10 record in his coaching career.

• Thirty-two games in the 85-game series have been decided by six points or less with 21 separated by three points or fewer.

• Louisiana is 11-6 all-time against the Warhawks in games decided by two points or less.

QUICK HITS

• The Ragin’ Cajuns have used the same starting lineup – Themus Fulks, Kentrell Garnett, Greg Williams, Jr., Terence Lewis II and Jordan Brown – in all 16 games during the 2022-23 season.

• Garnett’s .462 career average from behind the 3-point line is second behind Jordan Gainey of USC Upstate (.466) among active NCAA Division I players.

• Garnett is four made 3’s from reaching 100 in his career (96-for-208).

• Themus Fulks leads the SBC and is sixth nationally in total assists (101) and is eighth in assists per game (6.3).

• Brown has scored 715 points in a Louisiana uniform and has 1,059 in his collegiate career.

• Brown has attempted 105 shots from the free throw line in the 2022-23 season to rank 17th among all DI players.

• Grad transfer Terence Lewis II is 14th among NCAA Division I players in field goal percentage (.640).

• As a team, Louisiana is 16th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.387), 22nd in field goal percentage (.486) and 24th in both scoring offense (81.0) and effective FG percentage (.553).

• With 458 wins at the Division I level, head coach Bob Marlin is 33rd among active coaches.

• In a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Nov. 17, Marlin earned his 450th career win at the Division I level in 25 seasons. His current record at the Division I level is 456-301 (.603).

• Marlin was 123-35 in five seasons (1990-95) at Pensacola Junior College, leading the team to the 1993 NJCAA National Championship.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns are 16-8 overall in one-point games under head coach Bob Marlin and 60-53 overall in school history.

• Eight of Louisiana’s 14 players on the 2022-23 roster are in-state products.

• Six of the 14 players on the 2022-23 roster are first-year players.

UP NEXT

• Louisiana continues its four-game road trip on Saturday when it faces SBC West Division rival South Alabama at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns will close out their road trip with league games at Arkansas State (Jan. 19) and Texas State (Jan. 21) before closing out the month of January with home dates against Troy (Jan. 26) and Georgia Southern (Jan. 28).

------------------------------------------------------------

