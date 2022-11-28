Louisiana Uses Johnson and Porter to Overwhelm Abilene Christian

DENTON, Texas – Guided by a double-double from Tamera Johnson and the three-point shooting of Sherry Porter the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team completed a two-game sweep of the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament with a 54-38 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday, November 27 at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas.

Johnson steadied the Ragin’ Cajuns efforts in building a first-half lead with seven points, five rebounds and a pair of assists, then in the second half Porter stole the spotlight with four triples including a pair of daggers to the Wildcats’ hopes late in the third quarter.

Louisiana (3-4) turned in a dominant defensive effort, holding the Wildcats to 28 percent shooting (13-of-46) for the entire contest. The Ragin’ Cajuns flipped the script on the Wildcats in the second quarter limiting them to an abysmal 2-of-17 showing to overcome a 10-5 deficit entering the period. Later on in the fourth quarter, the squad forced six turnovers and held ACU scoreless for over five minutes in building a double-digit advantage of 49-35 with 5:03 left to play.

The all-around defensive performance from Louisiana which resulted in fewest points allowed this season and the opposition’s lowest shooting percentage since the season opener included 11 steals and a season-high six blocked shots.

The Ragin’ Cajuns overtook the Wildcats with 8-for-14 shooting in the second quarter, getting untracked when Johnson made two quick buckets by the 8:00 mark to kick off a 9-0 run that was capped off by Porter’s first triple which gave Louisiana a 14-12 lead.

ACU hung around until the Ragin’ Cajuns defense showed up to create separation before halftime. Mariah Stewart blocked a shot that led to a Nubia Benedith basket for a 20-16 lead with 1:03 left before the break.

With a 4-of-5 stretch from the floor the Wildcats were able to close in at 28-25 by the third quarter media timeout at 4:14. Johnson took over inside with a pair of layups to keep Louisiana ahead, the latter making it 32-27 at 2:28.

The Wildcats continued to answer back, but Porter was waiting in the wings to preserve Louisiana’s lead. She knocked down two triples in the final 1:47 of the stanza including a buzzer beater that increased the Ragin’ Cajuns lead to 38-33.

Still a five-point difference with seven minutes remaining, Louisiana put the game away when Benedith completed a crucial “and-one” situation for a 43-35 lead at 6:42, then one minute later Porter lifted the lead into double figures for good at 47-35 with her fourth triple of the game at 5:27.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ 16-5 sprint to the finish line was spurned by limiting ACU to two field goal makes and only 10 attempts with a defense that forced eight turnovers in the fourth quarter alone.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Johnson’s double-double consisted of 17 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting. It was her second double-double of the weekend (12 points, 11 rebounds vs. UNT) leading her to all-tournament honors in the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Lafayette Christian produced nabbed four offensive rebounds and added three assists and four steals to her stat line. The point production marked the highest by a Ragin’ Cajun on the young season.

Porter’s breakout performance saw the WKU transfer shoot an eye-popping 5-of-6 from three-point range for a 15-point outing. She netted her season-high in points, besting the 11 vs. Houston in the season opener, and set a new career-high total for triples.

Caira Wren contributed six points and rounded up five offensive rebounds. She and Stewart each posted two blocks in helping build the team’s season-best total (6).

Benedith scored six points in her first start of the season and collected three steals. Lanay Wheaton was involved offensively and defensively, totaling three assists and four steals.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana enjoys an entire week at home inside the Cajundome, starting on Tuesday, November 29 with the program's annual Education Game set for 11:00 a.m. against LSU-Shreveport.

Those local area elementary, middle school, and high school classes in attendance for the free field trip will receive a t-shirt, activity pack, and a discounted meal deal for $8 that includes a hot dog, fries, and drink.

The Ragin' Cajuns then round out the week on Saturday, December 3 with a 2:00 p.m. matinee at the Cajundome against Louisiana Christian (formerly Louisiana College). The matchup with the Wildcats marks the final game before final exams week.

