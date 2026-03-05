Louisiana upsets No. 2 LSU behind strong bullpen

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed, defeating the No. 2 LSU Tigers, 7-2, on Wednesday night at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (10-3) capitalized on LSU’s early defensive miscues and added insurance in the fifth and seventh innings to secure the victory in front of 5,736 fans. LSU dropped to 11-3.

Right-hander Cody Brasch (1-1) earned the win, allowing two hits over three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Sawyer Pruitt recorded his first save of the season, tossing four shutout innings while striking out four and allowing two hits.

LSU starter Gavin Guidry (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs — all earned — in 2 1/3 innings.

The Cajuns struck immediately in the bottom of the first. Drew Markle walked and scored on Lee Amedee’s RBI double down the left-field line. Amedee later crossed the plate on a throwing error, and Rigoberto Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-0.

LSU cut into the deficit in the fifth when Trent Caraway launched a two-run homer to left field, scoring Seth Dardar to make it 3-2.

Louisiana answered in the bottom half of the inning. Donovan LaSalle doubled and eventually scored on a bunt single by Markle that was aided by a throwing error. Hernandez followed with an RBI single, and the Cajuns added another run on a wild pitch to extend the advantage to 6-2.

The Cajuns tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. After a fielder’s choice put Colt Brown aboard, Steven Spalitta delivered an RBI single to left-center to make it 7-2.

Amedee finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Brown added two hits. LaSalle also doubled and scored twice. Hernandez drove in a run and scored twice for Louisiana, which collected nine hits.

Caraway accounted for LSU’s only runs with his fifth-inning homer. Derek Curiel led the Tigers at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a walk.

Louisiana pitchers combined to strike out 11 and held LSU to 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Tigers committed three errors, leading to multiple unearned opportunities.

The Cajuns now shift their focus to a three-game series on the road against Dallas Baptist with game one taking place on Friday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m.

