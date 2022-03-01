Louisiana Unveils Complete 2022 Football Schedule

LAFAYETTE – Highlighted by five Saturday home games at Cajun Field and an exciting road trip to Florida State in late November, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football and the Sun Belt Conference officially announced the complete 2022 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The eight-game conference schedule is made up of three home and three road division games, with one home game and one road game against a non-division opponent.

Louisiana’s 2022 campaign opens with two non-conference home contests against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 10. A trip to Rice follows on Saturday, Sept. 17, before the Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play on Saturday, Sept. 24, at ULM.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ annual Homecoming Game is slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, when the team hosts South Alabama.

A rematch of the 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is next up when Louisiana travels to Huntington, W.V., to face Marshall on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The midweek matinee will be the first time the two programs will meet in regular-season play.

The month of October concludes with a home game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 22, and a mid-week matchup at Southern Miss on Thursday, Oct. 27, the first regular-season meeting between the Cajuns and Golden Eagles since Aug. 30, 2008.

Louisiana’s next two contests will be at home with matchups against Troy (Saturday, Nov. 5) and Georgia Southern (Thursday, Nov. 10), before ending the year with two-straight road games at Florida State (Saturday, Nov. 19) and at Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 26).

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Game times and television designations for all 12 contests will be announced as information becomes available.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsFB), Facebook (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football), or Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Football.

2022 Louisiana Football Schedule

**Home games are bolded

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Southeastern Louisiana

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 17 – at Rice

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at ULM

Saturday, Oct. 1 – South Alabama

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – at Marshall

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Arkansas State

Thursday, Oct. 27 – at Southern Miss

Saturday, Nov. 5 – Troy

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Georgia Southern

Saturday, Nov. 19 – at Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at Texas State

------------------------------------------------------------

