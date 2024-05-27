Watch Now
Louisiana To Face Texas In NCAA College Station Regional

First pitch scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.; Cajuns, ‘Horns joined by Texas A&M, Grambling
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 14:47:41-04

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team earned its third consecutive berth to the NCAA Baseball Regionals and second at-large in as many years when it was selected to play in the NCAA College Station Regional beginning on Friday at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

No. 21-ranked Louisiana (40-18), the Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion, will face No. 24 Texas (35-22) in the nightcap on Friday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

The opening game of the Bryan-College Station Regional will feature No. 3 national seed Texas A&M facing Grambling on Friday at noon. The winner of the Bryan-College Station Regional will face the winner of the UC Santa Barbara Regional for a trip to the 2024 College World Series.

The postseason berth is Louisiana’s 19th in school history and second trip to College Station in the past three years. Louisiana went 1-2 in the 2022 NCAA College Station Regional, earning a win over TCU before falling to Texas A&M and TCU.

The meeting against Texas marks the second consecutive season the teams will face off in the opening round of the NCAA Regionals. The Longhorns earned a 4-2 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the opening game of the 2023 NCAA Coral Gables Regional.

NCAA BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Friday, May 31
12:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Grambling (ESPN+)
5:00 PM - G2: Louisiana vs Texas (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 1
2:00 PM - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser
8:00 PM - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 2
2:00 PM - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser
7:00 PM - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 3
TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

