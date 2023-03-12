Watch Now
Louisiana to face Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 12, 2023
No. 13 seed Louisiana will face No. 4 Tennessee in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Their matchup will take place on Thursday, March 16 in Orlando, FL with a tip-off time to be announced.

This is the Cajuns' first appearance in the tournament since 2014 after they won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against South Alabama.

More to come.
