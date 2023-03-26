Louisiana Sweeps Doubleheader; Claims Series from South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – Julian Brock capped off a stellar weekend at the plate homering in both games of a doubleheader and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns scored its most runs against South Alabama on the road as it claimed a 22-5 and 10-6 sweep on Saturday at Stanky Field.

John Taylor, Heath Hood, Will Veillon and Mason Zambo each homered in the opening game as Louisiana scored 17 runs over the final four innings. Jackson Nezuh (4-0) pitched 5.2 innings and fanned five for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the opener before Cooper Rawls pitched the final 3.1 innings to secure his first save.

Louisiana, which equaled its most runs scored in series history against South Alabama, collected 18 hits off eight Jaguar pitchers in the opening game with Carson Roccaforte going 4-for-6 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored. Taylor finished 3-for-6 with four RBI for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Veillon and Zambo each recording a pair of hits while driving in three runs.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led 5-2 after five innings before scoring seven times in the sixth inning and four times in the seventh. Louisiana plated six more runs in the ninth.

Brock gave Louisiana (18-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) a 3-0 lead in the nightcap when he launched his third homer of the series and fifth of the week with a blast to center field off USA starter Mitchell Heer.

Louisiana led 6-3 before USA (9-15, 1-5 Sun Belt) scored three times in the fifth inning to tie the game. The Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Kyle DeBarge scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Ragin’ Cajuns capitalized on three Jaguar errors in the eighth inning with Roccaforte’s RBI single one of two hits in the inning.

JT Etheridge (1-1) – the third of four pitchers used by Louisiana – earned the win after striking out a pair of batters in 1.2 innings. Ben Tate closed out the game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, fanning four batters and allowing one hit over the final 3.1 innings.

Louisiana will return to action on Friday when it plays host to Appalachian State in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

- www.RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.com] -

