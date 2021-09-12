Louisiana survives shootout with Nicholls in 27-24 victory

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were able to get in the win column for the first time this season against Nicholls, winning 27-24 on Saturday, September 11.

Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis had an impressive showing through the air, tossing for 304 yards and two touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes.

On the opposite side, Colonels quarterback Linsdey Scott had a masterful performance in a loss. He tossed for 359 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries.

UL (1-1) will have a quick turnaround as they face Ohio on Thursday, September 16. That game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

