Louisiana survives shootout with Nicholls in 27-24 victory

Eric Gay/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) during an NCAA college football game against the Texas, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Levi Lewis
Posted at 9:15 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 22:29:06-04

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were able to get in the win column for the first time this season against Nicholls, winning 27-24 on Saturday, September 11.

Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis had an impressive showing through the air, tossing for 304 yards and two touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes.

On the opposite side, Colonels quarterback Linsdey Scott had a masterful performance in a loss. He tossed for 359 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries.

UL (1-1) will have a quick turnaround as they face Ohio on Thursday, September 16. That game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

