Louisiana, Sun Belt Unveils Full 2026 Football Schedule

LAFAYETTE — Home games against Arkansas State, Troy, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina, along with an October 10 trip to in-state rival and Sun Belt Conference football newcomer Louisiana Tech highlight the 2026 SBC Football schedule released by the league office on Friday.

For the third consecutive season, all six Louisiana home football games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be played on Saturday, beginning with the opener against Lamar on September 5. The Ragin’ Cajuns will also host American Conference member UAB on Sept. 19 before opening their SBC slate at home two weeks later against A-State on October 3.

Louisiana will also host Troy (October 17) and South Alabama (November 7) before closing out the home schedule against Coastal Carolina on November 21.

Games at USC (Sept. 12) and Charlotte (Sept. 26) highlight the non-conference schedule before Louisiana opens its SBC road slate on October 10 against Louisiana Tech in Ruston for the 88th time overall, and the first conference matchup between the schools since 1995.

Louisiana will also travel to face another rival – Southern Miss – on October 24 in Hattiesburg and will play its lone midweek game on November 12 when it makes a second trip to North Louisiana to face ULM in a Thursday night contest at Malone Stadium.

After wrapping up the home schedule against SBC East Division opponent Coastal Carolina, the Ragin’ Cajuns will close out the regular season another SBC East foe – Georgia State – on November 28 in Atlanta.

Kickoff times and TV designations for the first three games and national broadcasts will be announced in late May. All other remaining kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt and ESPN 12 days prior to each game.

2026 LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (all times TBA)

Sept. 5 – LAMAR

Sept. 12 – at USC

Sept. 19 – UAB

Sept. 26 – at Charlotte

Oct. 3 – ARKANSAS STATE *

Oct. 10 – at Louisiana Tech *

Oct. 17 – TROY *

Oct. 24 – at Southern Miss *

Oct. 31 – OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 – SOUTH ALABAMA *

Nov. 12 – at ULM * (Thursday)

Nov. 21 – COASTAL CAROLINA *

Nov. 28 – at Georgia State *

Home games in BOLD CAPS

* - Sun Belt Conference Game

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