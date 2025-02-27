Louisiana Struggles Against Arkansas State's Izaiyah Nelson

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team faced a tough challenge against Arkansas State, ultimately falling 83-64 after a dominant performance from Red Wolves forward Izaiyah Nelson.

The game also marked the return of former Cajun Kobe Julien, now playing for Arkansas State. However, it was Nelson who stole the show, imposing his presence in the paint with a game-high 30 points and 21 rebounds.

Arkansas State took control early, building a 16-point lead by halftime. Louisiana was unable to mount a comeback in the second half, as the Red Wolves maintained their dominance and secured the victory.

The loss drops the Cajuns to 11-18 and 8-8 in Sun Belt play. They have a quick turnaround as they close out the regular season on the road against South Alabama on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

