Louisiana Sticking with 2 QB Rotation vs South Alabama

Louisiana football opened the game against ULM Saturday with 2 straight touchdown drives.

But because of UL's quarterback rotation, the plan was for Ben Wooldridge to replace Chandler Fields on every 3rd drive in Monroe. That ensuing drive resulted in a 3 and out, and the Cajuns were only able to score 3 points the rest of the game in a loss.

"It felt like the 2 weeks previous to that, Ben played well enough to deserve that role," Cajuns Head Coach Michael Desormeaux reflects. "In hindsight, probably whenever you start fast, (I) definitely should've let Chandler go a little longer and said 'alright. When we have one that stalls out, put him in.' I killed the rhythm a little bit. But, that's what I told the kid I was going to do and I'm going to do what I said I'm going to do."

Desormeaux says he's sticking with the QB rotation of Wooldridge entering every 3rd drive, unless Fields and the offense is on fire.

Through 4 games, Fields has thrown 7 of the Cajuns 9 passing touchdowns. Meanwhile Wooldridge has been the most accurate, completing 66 percent of his passes.

Combined, the duo has produced the 9th most efficient passing offense in the Sun Belt, which is around the middle of the pack. The Cajuns passing offense also ranks 11th in the SBC in total yards with 233.3 per game.

But Coach Des is encouraged by their growth, and it goes beyond the film.

"It's really lot more of stuff on the sideline," Desormeaux said. "The communication that they have together. When a guy's not in the game, it's hard to be as engaged. With both of them knowing that they're playing, they're really engaged. As a coach, you see things and you say things. But when you're behind center, it's a little bit different. That stuff has been good for them. They communicate really well, they share information. That's really what you want. You want the guys that's in the fox hole with you. You want them to be able to sit there and tell you what they're seeing as well."

Louisiana hosts South Alabama for homecoming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 pm at Cajun Field.

