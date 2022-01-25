Louisiana softball inches closer toward 36th Annual Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE - One week into the preseason practice period for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball in advance of the 2022 season, head coach Gerry Glasco examines the three key points of emphasis the squad is focused on as preparations for competition continue.

For Glasco, his fifth season in Louisiana will have a different look and feel than the previous others: the team largely consists of players he recruited and went from being one of the oldest in the nation to one of the youngest. The Ragin' Cajuns went from a roster in 2021 that was predominantly sixth-year and fifth-year players to a group in 2022 that includes eight freshmen and 12 total newcomers.

Louisiana is armed with the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class of the 2021 recruits by Extra Innings Softball including the No. 4-rated recruit in pitcher Sam Landry, has first-team All-Sun Belt performer Kandra Lamb back in the circle seeking to pick up where Summer Ellyson left off, and welcomes back Raina O'Neal and Taylor Roman and their power bats back to the lineup.

In the days leading up to the Feb. 11-13 opening weekend at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, Glasco and his staff will focus their attention on the following:

PITCHING STAFF PREPARATION

GG: "We have a talented pitching staff, yet we must recognize that it is young and relatively unproven - therefore, we have a lot of work to do. Our coaching staff needs to prepare them not only physically and mechanically, but to have them confident and mentally ready."

DEVELOPING AN IDENTITY ON OFFENSE

GG: "Establishing our philosophy on offense and determining what is the best style of play for this particular roster will be a key priority.

We're a very fast team and we could use the speed game to generate offensive run production with a lineup of speedsters like Jenna Kean, Kramer Eschete, Maddie Hayden, and Kayla Falterman. However, if players like Taylor Roman, Karly Heath, Samantha Graeter, and Alexa Langeliers have a great January and establish themselves as part of the starting lineup or starting rotation, we can also be a very effective power team and still have above average team speed.

I want to give our hitters as many reps as possible off of live arm and front toss. We want to speed up offensive development by giving our hitters as much time and information as possible to develop their approach at the plate. That will include as many moving pitches as possible in order to have them see the ball as well as possible early in the year."

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE!

GG: "Our fundamentals on defense need to be solid by Opening Day. The goal is to evolve into a team that can win early with pitching and defense, allowing the young offense time to find its identity. We need to be able to limit runs allowed early in the season and establish ourselves as a disciplined defensive ball club.

Getting a rotation and everyday lineup established before the preseason is completed might be difficult due to a large number of players on the roster and with several players on the roster still very much in contention for a starting position. This is yet another challenge when you have a young and rebuilding roster."

FINAL THOUGHTS

GG: "This team will only reach its true potential if they continue to work hard in the spring as they did in the fall. I believe they will due to the leadership of Sophie Piskos, Stormy Kotzelnick, Melissa Mayeux, and Jourdyn Campbell, who set the tone every day with their individual work ethic.

The leadership of our three captains Raina O'Neal, Taylor Roman, and Kandra Lamb is going to be critical in developing a cohesive team culture of togetherness. This team really seemed to like being around each other in the fall. A huge role in our success as we go through the long season will be if they can maintain that attitude of having each other's back totally.

Winning teams take that 'like' a step further and learn to totally "go to war" for each other in competition, and for the program that they represent. I believe our captains are going to play a huge part and helping this team make this next step."

