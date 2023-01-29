Louisiana softball fan day with catcher Sophie Piskos

LAFAYETTE - The No. 20-ranked and three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champions Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team hosted their Fan Day event on Saturday, January 28 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

At 12:00 p.m., there was an autograph session with members of the Ragin' Cajuns squad on the lower level concourse of the main grandstand area.

Fans had a chance to get a preview of the 2023 team and watch them compete, during an intrasquad scrimmage scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

