Louisiana softball falls to Seton Hall in Opener

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling 4-2 to Seton Hall at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns struggled at the plate, going just 6-for-28, and issued eight walks in the circle. Despite their struggles, they had a chance to win in the final frame after loading the bases but were unable to drive in the necessary runs.

A victory would have been an ideal debut for head coach Alyson Habetz, but she was encouraged by her team’s resilience.

“The fact that we had a chance to win in the end, right? And even before getting on base, when we were down three runs, they didn’t fold,” Habetz said. “Nobody in the dugout thought we were going to lose. That’s what it’s about—always believing we’re going to find a way to win. I like that resilient piece of them. But we have to respond, come out with a game plan, get after hitters, play good defense, and get some timely hitting.”

After the game, Habetz emphasized to her team that what truly matters is their belief in themselves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will need that confidence as they prepare for a major test on Friday, Feb. 7 against top-ranked Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

