Louisiana signs Russian forward to bolster frontcourt

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men's basketball has added international talent to its roster with the signing of Russian forward Mikhail Dulkay, a 6-foot-9 professional player from the Zenit Saint Petersburg organization.

Dulkay, 20, arrives in Lafayette after spending the past several seasons developing within one of Russia's top basketball programs. He most recently played for Zenit-2, the club's farm team, while also making his debut with Zenit's senior squad in the VTB United League during the 2025-26 season.

Before suffering a season-ending arm fracture in March, Dulkay appeared in 23 games between the FONBET Super League and Russian Cup competitions. He averaged 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 assists per game.

The versatile forward built a strong résumé in the VTB Youth United League, where he emerged as one of Zenit's top young prospects. During the 2022-23 season, Dulkay averaged 14.7 points per game and later established himself as one of the league's premier rebounders, averaging 5.3 rebounds during the 2023-24 campaign.

Dulkay also helped lead Zenit's youth teams to consistent success, winning a VTB Youth United League championship in 2024 while earning bronze-medal finishes in 2023 and 2025.

His addition gives Louisiana another athletic wing with professional experience as the Ragin' Cajuns continue reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Dulkay becomes one of the more unique additions in recent program history, bringing both international experience and professional-level competition to coach Quannas White's roster.

The Cajuns will likely look for Dulkay to provide depth and versatility on the wing while contributing on the glass and on the defensive end once he returns to full health following his arm injury.

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