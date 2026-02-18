Louisiana shuts out Rice behind strong pitching

HOUSTON — Louisiana baseball used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to earn a 3-0 shutout win over Rice on Tuesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-2) combined for a five-hit shutout on the mound, striking out 11 batters while limiting Rice (2-2) to just five hits and no runs. Starter Sawyer Pruitt (1-0) earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Louisiana struck first in the second inning. Griffin Hebert delivered an RBI single that scored Colt Brown, who had reached earlier in the frame and advanced into scoring position. The Cajuns added another run in the third when Brown singled home Noah Lewis to push the lead to 2-0.

The pitching staff made the early advantage stand. Hayden Pearson, Cowan Alfonso, Bryce Wilson, Tyler Papenbrock and Cody Brasch combined to close out the shutout, with Brasch striking out the side in the ninth inning to seal the victory.

Louisiana added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Drew Markle hit a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, extending the lead to 3-0.

Brown finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Cajuns offensively, while Lewis added two hits and a run scored. Hebert also drove in a run for Louisiana.

Rice starter Jackson Blank (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits over three innings.

The Cajuns welcome Maryland to Lafayette for a three-game series beginning on Friday, Feb. 20 with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.

