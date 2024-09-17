Watch Now
Louisiana Set For In-State Showdown With Green Wave

Saturday morning clash to be televised nationally on ESPNU
Louisiana Set For In-State Showdown With Green Wave
LAFAYETTE – After an early season open date, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team returns to action on Saturday when it plays host to in-state rival Tulane in a nationally-televised contest at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the contest being televised live on ESPNU with Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (color) providing the commentary. The game will also be aired on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network with Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (color) and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) on the call.

Louisiana (2-0) returns to play after opening the season with impressive wins over Grambling (40-10) and Kennesaw State (34-10). The Ragin’ Cajuns face their biggest test of the season against Tulane (1-2), which opened the season with a win over Southeastern Louisiana before losses to nationally-ranked opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma.

The meeting is the 30th all-time between the schools which dates back to 1911 and is the fourth overall at Cajun Field. Louisiana claimed a 41-13 win in the last meeting in Lafayette on Oct. 6, 2012 with the Green Wave claiming the previous two meetings in the series, capped by a 41-24 victory in the 2018 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

