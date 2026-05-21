Louisiana sending 13 athletes to NCAA East first

LAFAYETTE — Thirteen Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field athletes were selected on Thursday to compete in the NCAA East First Round, scheduled for May 27-30 in Lexington, Ky.

Three Sun Belt Conference event winners – Alaysha Veal (women’s high jump), Kimola Hines (women’s discus) and Reem Tammam (women’s triple jump) – will represent Louisiana, with Tammam also qualifying in the women’s long jump. They were joined on the women’s side by Emma Bacilla, who will compete in the women’s javelin.

Louisiana’s men’s 4x100 meter relay team of Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott, Camren Hardy and Christopher Gravois (alternate) was selected with Kobe Mendez (men’s 110-meter hurdles), Devonte Edwards (men’s shot put), Praiyer Jones (men’s shot put) and Jemar Ferguson (men’s javelin).

Regional qualifiers will compete in both the NCAA East First Round and NCAA West First Round (Fayetteville, Ark.), with the qualifiers from the two sites advancing to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 10-13 in Eugene, Oregon.

Louisiana earned a second-place finish in women’s competition at last week’s Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Mobile, Ala., with the men placing fifth overall.

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