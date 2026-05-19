Louisiana run-rules Marshall, advances to Coastal rematch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns erupted for 15 hits and never trailed after the first inning Tuesday night, defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd 11-1 in seven innings at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Dabos Park.

Louisiana (35-21) answered an unearned Marshall run in the top of the first with three runs in the bottom half and continued to pile on offense throughout the night.

Center fielder Noah Lewis led the Cajuns offensively, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, a three-run home run and three RBIs. His fifth-inning blast to deep center field stretched Louisiana’s lead to 9-1 and effectively put the game out of reach.

Mark Collins added three hits and two RBIs, including a two-run double in the third inning, while Lee Amedee finished with two hits and two RBIs. Blaze Rodriguez scored three times and reached base four times with three walks.

The Cajuns wasted little time responding after Marshall took a 1-0 lead on an error-assisted run in the first inning. Louisiana answered with RBI hits from Amedee and Drew Markle before another run scored on a Marshall fielding error for a 3-1 advantage.

Louisiana extended the lead in the third inning after RBI singles from Owen Galt and Collins made it 6-1.

On the mound, Cody Brasch earned the win after allowing just three hits and no earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two before Parker Smith closed out the final 1 2/3 innings.

Marshall managed only three hits in the game and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

With the victory, Louisiana advances to face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in a rematch after the Cajuns took two of three from the Chanticleers in the final regular season series last week.

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