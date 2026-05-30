Louisiana routs Lipscomb to stay alive in Starkville Regional

Louisiana blasted two home runs and pounded out 14 hits Saturday afternoon to defeat Lipscomb 10-4 in an elimination game at the NCAA Starkville Regional at Dudy Noble Field.

The Ragin' Cajuns (40-24) jumped on Lipscomb starter J. Trautner early and never trailed, scoring runs in five of the first five innings while building an 8-2 advantage. Louisiana finished with 14 hits and eight RBIs while advancing in the regional.

Mark Collins led the offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base. Blaze Rodriguez added a 4-for-5 performance with three runs scored and an RBI, while Colt Brown went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI. Josh Lim contributed two hits, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Louisiana wasted little time taking control. Rodriguez singled to open the bottom of the first before Collins launched a two-run homer to right field for a 2-0 lead. The Cajuns added two more runs in the second when Collins delivered a two-run single, extending the advantage to 4-0.

Lipscomb (29-26) answered in the third inning when Jordan Thomas connected on a two-run home run to center field, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Thomas finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, accounting for most of the Bisons' offense.

The Cajuns immediately responded in the bottom half of the third as Brown belted a solo homer down the left-field line. Louisiana added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including an RBI single from Rodriguez and an RBI hit from Lim, pushing the lead to 8-2.

Lipscomb chipped away with solo home runs from Damion Kenealy Jr. in the sixth and an RBI single by Thomas in the seventh, trimming the margin to 8-4.

Louisiana added two insurance runs in the eighth inning after Noah Lewis reached on a bunt single and scored on a Lipscomb throwing error. Lee Amedee later added a sacrifice fly to make it 10-4.

Sawyer Pruitt closed the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and did not allow a hit. Louisiana's pitching staff combined to hold Lipscomb to six hits while striking out seven.

Trautner took the loss for Lipscomb after surrendering four runs on five hits in two innings. The Bisons used four pitchers and allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 14 hits.

Louisiana now waits to face the loser of Mississippi State and Cincinnati Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

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