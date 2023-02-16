Louisiana Returns to Cajundome to Host ULM

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana men’s basketball returns to the Cajundome Thursday night to start the penultimate week of the Sun Belt Conference regular season. The Ragin’ Cajuns look to get back on track against a ULM squad they have beaten seven of the last 10 matchups. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-0 in the friendly confines of the Cajundome this season with just three games left on tap.

Last Saturday, the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-6, 10-4) fell to Troy, 80-65, despite a team-high 15 points from Greg Williams Jr. Jordan Brown continues to close in on his 1,000th point at Louisiana. The junior forward needs just 96 points to become the 50th player in program history to reach that mark.

The Warhawks have lost four of their last five since pulling off a road upset in double overtime over Marshall. Despite the cold streak their last three contests have all been decided by single digits and held a halftime lead at Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Last time these two teams met the Cajuns led by 17 at the half for the eventual 86-73 win in Monroe on Jan. 12. Brown led all scorers with 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. In total Louisiana had six players score in double figures in their highest scoring road game of the season. They combined to shoot .615 percent from the field, their second best total this year.

Heading into the week the Ragin’ Cajuns are tied for second in the SBC with Marshall at 10-4. They trail Southern Mississippi by two games in the standings with just four games to go before the SBC Championships in Pensacola, Fla. starting February 28.

GAME 27 PREVIEW – Louisiana (20-6, 10-4 SBC) at ULM (11-16, 7-7 SBC)

Date / Time: February 16, 2023 / 7 p.m.

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

RADIO/TV

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (color)

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Ian Auzenne (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Louisiana leads, 60-26

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 36-5

In Monroe: Louisiana leads, 23-19

At Neutral Sites: ULM leads, 2-1

Streak: Louisiana +4

Last meeting: Louisiana, 86-73 in Monroe

Up Next

Louisiana hits the road for the final time in the 2022-23 regular season to face James Madison. Tip-off from Harrisonburg, Va. is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+ or KPEL 96.5 FM.

