Louisiana Releases 2026 Baseball Schedule

LAFAYETTE — A home slate featuring reigning national champion LSU, College World Series finalist Coastal Carolina and non-conference series against Missouri State, Maryland, Kansas State and Stony Brook highlights the 2026 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball schedule released Wednesday.

Louisiana Athletics

Louisiana will play 35 games at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, including 15 Sun Belt Conference contests. League play begins March 13-15 at home against South Alabama, with additional series set against ULM (March 27-29), Southern Miss (April 10-12), Georgia State (May 1-3) and Coastal Carolina (May 14-16).

The Ragin’ Cajuns officially open the season at home on Mardi Gras weekend against Missouri State (Feb. 13-15) and will also host Maryland (Feb. 20-22) and Stony Brook (Feb. 27-March 1) in early non-conference series. Louisiana will close out its non-conference weekend slate at Dallas Baptist (March 6-8), with midweek road trips set for Rice (February 17), Houston (March 18), and McNeese (March 31).

Louisiana’s home midweek schedule begins with a two-game series with Kansas State (Feb. 24-25) before a matchup with LSU on March 4. Additional midweek opponents at Russo Park include UTRGV (March 10), McNeese (March 11), Southeastern Louisiana (March 24 and April 8), Texas Southern (March 25), Grambling (April 21), Nicholls (April 29) and New Orleans (May 5).

Louisiana will travel for SBC series at Texas State (March 20-22), James Madison (April 2-4), Troy (April 17-19), Arkansas State (April 24-26) and App State (May 8-10).

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is scheduled for May 19-24 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. NCAA Regionals are set for May 29-June 1.

