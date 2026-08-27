Louisiana receivers getting healthier as opener nears

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana’s wide receiver room is getting healthier with the 2026 season opener just 10 days away.

Ragin’ Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said Tuesday that Shelton Sampson is working his way back into full practices this week after missing time with a knee injury.

While Sampson has been sidelined, Louisiana has given additional reps to several other receivers, including KeDarius Wade, Rahji Dennis and freshman Kristion Brooks.

Desormeaux said the Cajuns will not feel the need to immediately make Sampson the focal point of the passing game when he returns.

“Shelton doesn’t need to be the primary on every pass concept that we’ve got,” Desormeaux said. “We have other guys that make plays and have shown they’re dependable and can make plays. I think that allows you to ease him back into it a little bit.”

Wade said every receiver has an important role in Louisiana’s offense, regardless of where they line up.

“The ball comes your way a lot more when you play X, but the Z still plays an important role because when all else fails, you’re more than likely the last resort on the backside of the concept,” Wade said.

The Cajuns will host Lamar on Sept. 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium to open the season.

Louisiana is currently a 20.5-point favorite over Lamar, according to FanDuel.

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