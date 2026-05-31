Louisiana rallies past Cincinnati, advances to regional final

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Louisiana overcame an early deficit and slugged its way past Cincinnati 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field, staying alive in the NCAA Starkville Regional and improving to 41-24 on the season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns answered Cincinnati’s two-run first inning with three runs in the second and never relinquished the lead, using four home runs and a strong relief outing from Carson Papenbrock to secure the victory.

Cincinnati struck first when Enzo Infelise delivered a two-run single in the opening frame after Louisiana committed a throwing error.

Louisiana quickly responded in the second. Drew Markle led off the inning with a solo home run, and RBI contributions from Blaze Rodriguez and Mark Collins gave the Cajuns a 3-2 advantage.

The Cajuns added to their lead in the third when Donovan LaSalle launched a two-run homer to center field after Markle reached on an error, pushing the advantage to 5-2.

Cincinnati pulled even in the fourth and sixth innings. Cal Sefcik’s two-run homer in the fourth trimmed the deficit to one run, and RBI hits from Charlie Niehaus and Derrick Pitts tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth.

Louisiana immediately answered in the bottom half of the sixth. LaSalle blasted his second homer of the day to lead off the inning, and Rodriguez added an RBI single later in the frame to restore a two-run cushion.

Colt Brown provided insurance in the seventh with a solo home run to left-center field, extending the lead to 8-6.

Papenbrock earned the win after allowing one run on four hits over four innings while striking out four. He entered in the sixth inning and stranded the inherited runner before holding Cincinnati scoreless over the final three frames.

LaSalle paced Louisiana offensively, finishing 3 for 4 with three runs scored, three RBIs and two home runs. Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Brown and Markle each homered.

Infelise led Cincinnati by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while Sefcik added a two-run homer. The Bearcats finished with 10 hits but stranded eight runners and struck out 12 times.

Louisiana matched Cincinnati with 10 hits but made the most of its opportunities, going 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving only four runners on base.

With the win, Louisiana advances to the regional final against Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

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