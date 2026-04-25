Louisiana rallies late to walk off Marshall

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball scored three unanswered runs, including a walk-off in the seventh inning, to defeat Marshall 3-2 on Friday night at Lamson Park.

Trailing 2-0 entering the sixth, Louisiana (26-23, 9-10 Sun Belt) mounted its comeback with timely hitting. Brooke Otto doubled to open the inning before Haley Hart delivered an RBI single to put the Cajuns on the board. Later in the frame, Mia Norwood tripled down the right-field line to tie the game at 2-2.

Norwood led Louisiana at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a triple, while Hart finished with two hits and drove in two runs, including the game-winner.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kennedy Marceaux sparked the rally with a double. Mia Liscano followed with a single and later stole second to move into scoring position. With two outs, Hart singled to center field, bringing home Marceaux for the walk-off victory.

Marshall (35-13, 15-4) struck first in the opening inning, taking advantage of a passed ball to score an unearned run. The Thundering Herd added another in the fourth on a solo home run by Bella Gerlach to extend the lead to 2-0.

Sage Hoover (10-9) earned the win in the circle for Louisiana, allowing just three hits and two runs — one earned — over seven innings while striking out three.

Jules King (14-6) took the loss for Marshall after giving up three runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Louisiana outhit Marshall 9-3 in the contest and completed the comeback in front of a crowd of 1,490. Game two of the series is slate for Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m.

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