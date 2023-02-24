Louisiana prepares for LSU crossover tournament

This weekend will be big for Louisiana softball as they participate in the LSU crossover tournament.

The Cajuns will face the Tigers Saturday in Baton Rouge before moving to Lafayette Sunday.

UL went 2-5 during their Florida road trip and dropped out of the top 25 but some close battles against national contenders is the lesson they needed to learn moving forward.

"We're in the first 10 games of the year, so the first 20% of the season you want to figure out what's wrong", says Cajuns head coach Gerry Glasco. "What you need to make adjustments on and when you play teams like UCLA and Florida State and Oklahoma State, you're gonna learn those things. Obviously, we're not happy with the results but with the overall play, and I evaluate everything, there's a lot to be excited about."

