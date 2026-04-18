Louisiana powers past Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana erupted for 12 runs across the first three innings and cruised to a 12-4 run-rule victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (23-22, 6-10 Sun Belt) pounded out 13 hits and were powered by a monster performance from Kennedy Marceaux, who went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Brooke Otto added two home runs and five RBIs to lead the offensive surge.

Coastal Carolina (22-24, 6-10) struck first in the opening inning when Georgia Hood launched a two-run homer to give the Chanticleers an early 2-0 lead. Louisiana answered immediately, however, with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a two-run homer from Otto and another two-run shot by Emily Smith.

The Cajuns broke the game open in the second inning. Marceaux delivered an RBI single before Otto crushed her second home run of the game — a three-run blast to center — extending the lead to 8-2.

Louisiana continued to build its advantage in the third. Marceaux doubled in a run, and Lillian Soto followed with an RBI single to make it 10-2. The Cajuns added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to trigger the run rule.

Hood finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Coastal Carolina, adding a two-run single in the fourth inning to account for the Chanticleers’ final runs.

Sage Hoover (8-9) earned the win for Louisiana, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four in five innings.

The Cajuns will look to clinch the series on Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m.

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