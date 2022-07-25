Louisiana Places Five On Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

NEW ORLEANS – The defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had five players earn preseason honors on Monday as the league office released its 2022 Preseason Football Teams and Coaches’ Poll.
In voting conducted by the league’s head coaches, Louisiana was picked to finish first in the SBC West Division after garnering 12 first-place votes and a league-best 95 points.
Louisiana placed four players on the preseason first team with Zi’Yon Hill-Green (defensive line), Eric Garror (defensive back), Rhys Byrns (punter) and Chris Smith (all-purpose) being selected. Named to the second team was linebacker Andre Jones
Smith, a 2021 first-team All-SBC specialist and third-team running back, finished as Louisiana’s leading rusher last season, totaling 855 yards on 153 attempts. The Doak Walker Award Watch List member produced one of the top single-game rushing performances in Ragin’ Cajuns history last season at Arkansas State, rushing for 238 yards on 24 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Byrns, named to the All-SBC first team last season, led the Sun Belt and was 11th in the nation in punting in 2021 with 46.3 average. The Rye, Australia native, who had 19 attempts over 50 yards on the season, produced a season-long kick of 70 yards at Troy and placed 21 kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line
Hill-Green, a second-team All-SBC recipient in 2021, started 12 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns and ranked fifth on Louisiana’s defense with 59 tackles. The New Iberia, La., native finished second for the Ragin’ Cajuns in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (9.5) for one of the league’s top defenses. He forced a fumble against App State and earned his sixth career fumble recovery against Troy.
Garror, a second-team All-SBC selection in 2021, played in all 14 games for Louisiana as a junior and finished with 23 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. The Mobile, Ala., native was credited with a season-high five tackles, four of which were solo stops, in the 2021 opener at Texas and added four stops in a home win over Ohio.
Jones, a 2021 third-team All-SBC selection as a defensive lineman, earned second-team honors at linebacker after finishing tied for second in tackles (61) for the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Varnado, La., native was third on the team on both tackles for loss (9.0) and sacks (6.0) while leading the team in both forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (3). Jones broke up four passes and added four quarterback hurries on defense for Louisiana while recording a team-high six tackles in the 2021 opener at Texas.
Louisiana opens the 2022 season at Cajun Field on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Ragin' Cajuns host in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.
2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall
RB – Camerun Peoples, App State
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
WR – Ali Jennings, Old Dominion
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Tez Johnson, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense
DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State
LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
DB – Keith Gallmon, South Alabama
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams
K – Seth Keller, Texas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State
AP – Chris Smith, Louisiana
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense
QB – Chase Brice, App State
RB – Nate Noel, App State
RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State
OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State
OL – Damion Daley, App State
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State
WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
WR – Boogie Knight, ULM
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense
DL – Richard Jubinor, Troy
DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern
LB – Nick Hampton, App State
LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall
LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB – Trey Cobb, App State
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall
DB – TJ Harris, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams
K – Calum Sutherland, ULM
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss
AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern
2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL
East Division
1. App State – 94 Points (10)
2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)
3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)
4. Marshall – 62 Points
5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)
6. James Madison – 31 Points
7. Old Dominion – 25 Points
West Division
1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)
2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)
3. Troy – 76 Points
4. Texas State – 41 Points
5. Southern Miss – 40 Points
6. Arkansas State – 37 Points
7. ULM – 24 Points
