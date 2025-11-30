Louisiana outlasts ULM in Senior Day overtime thriller

LAFAYETTE — After starting the season 2-6, Louisiana needed a near-perfect finish to keep its bowl hopes alive. The Ragin’ Cajuns delivered, winning three straight to set up a must-have rivalry matchup on Senior Day against ULM. They sealed the deal in dramatic fashion, earning a 30–27 overtime victory Saturday at Cajun Field.

Louisiana wasted no time electrifying the home crowd. Freshman Ja’Corian Norris took the opening kickoff 96 yards untouched down the left sideline, putting UL ahead 7–0 just 13 seconds into the game.

ULM quickly answered, with quarterback Aidan Armenta finding Nic Trujillo for a 25-yard touchdown to cap a four-play drive. The Warhawks later grabbed a 13–7 lead before UL running back Steven Blanco powered in from four yards out late in the first quarter. Louisiana carried a 17–13 advantage into halftime.

In the fourth, ULM surged back in front 20–17, but the Cajuns responded on a crucial fourth-and-1 call. Sophomore Bill Davis broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run, part of a 126-yard performance on 15 carries, giving UL a 27–24 lead.

Three minutes later, Armenta again connected with Trujillo — this time on a 43-yard strike — sending the game to overtime tied at 27.

The Warhawks got the ball first in the extra period, but former Louisiana quarterback Hunter Herring’s end-zone attempt was intercepted by Brent Gordon Jr. of Cecilia, marking the freshman’s first career pick. That set up Tony Sterner, who drilled a 19-yard field goal to lift the Cajuns to the win.

“These guys deserve to have someone that’s going to put it on the line like they do,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They deserve to have someone that believes and is going to go out there and try to win the game for them. I’m incredibly proud of our coaching staff. It was a hell of a team win.”

With the victory, Louisiana finishes the regular season 6–6 and secures bowl eligibility for the eighth consecutive year. The Cajuns now await word on their postseason destination.

