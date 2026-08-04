Louisiana opens fall camp with confidence after strong finish to '25

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana officially begins preparations for the 2026 football season Tuesday as players report for fall camp.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux and several players are scheduled to meet with reporters before the Ragin' Cajuns hold their first practice Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Desormeaux enters his fifth season leading his alma mater after Louisiana closed the 2025 campaign with a late-season surge to become bowl eligible. Much of the roster that helped fuel that turnaround returns, giving the Cajuns confidence heading into camp.

"We didn't lose a whole bunch of guys," Desormeaux said. "So a lot of those guys were around for that run at the end, coaches, players and everybody. They felt the urgency we had at the end of the year and what it took to win. Once you come out of those things on the back end, you're a lot better off for it."

Louisiana hopes that experience will provide momentum entering the new season as the program looks to build on last year's finish.

The Cajuns are now 32 days away from opening the 2026 season at home against Lamar.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel