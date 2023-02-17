Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana Opens 2023 Season At Rice

Louisiana opens 110th season looking to build on 37-win season; NCAA Regional appearance
DEGGS CAJUNS BSB.jpg
Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:46:56-05

HOUSTON – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens its 110th season of intercollegiate baseball on Friday when it opens a three-game series against Conference USA member Rice at Reckling Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6:30 p.m. with the teams resuming the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1. All three games will be streamed live on CUSA.tv and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions, finished 37-23 after reaching the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2016. The Ragin’ Cajuns return six position starters from the 2022 squad, led by Preseason All-SBC selections Carson Roccaforte (.374-16-68) and Julian Brock (.303-7-35).

Rice (17-39), under second-year coach Jose Cruz, Jr., was picked to finish eighth in the CUSA Preseason Poll and will host Louisiana in a three-game series for the first time since the 1993 season.

GAMES 1-3 PREVIEW 

Louisiana (37-23 in 2022) at Rice (17-39 in 2022)

DATES/TIMES (time is subject to change) 

February 17 – 6:30 p.m.

February 18 – 2 p.m.

February 19 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE 

Reckling Park (6,193) | Houston, Texas

PITCHING MATCHUPS 

FRIDAY – 6:30 p.m. 

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

‘22 Stats: 3-1, 3.77 ERA, 1 Sv., 31.0 IP, 19 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 16 BB, 36 K, .183 OppBA

RICE | RH Parker Smith (6-4, 230, So., Houston, Texas)

‘22 Stats: 2-3, 4.19 ERA, 43.0 IP, 49 H, 32 R, 20 ER, 12 BB, 23 K, .292 OppBA

SATURDAY - 2 p.m.  

LOUISIANA | RH Blake McGehee (5-11, 190, r-Fr., Tioga, La.)

‘22 Stats: Redshirt season at Ole Miss

RICE | TBA

SUNDAY - 1 p.m.  

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

‘22 Stats (at Florida State): 1-0, 8.22 ERA, 15.1 IP, 18 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 12 BB, 15 K

RICE | TBA

RANKINGS 

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball)

Rice – Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS 

Radio – KPEL-FM (96.5)

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp), Anthony Babineaux (analyst)

Video Streaming – CUSA.tv

Talent – J.P. Heath (pxp)

Live Stats – CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD 

Overall : Rice leads, 17-15

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 5-2

In Houston: Rice leads, 11-5

Neutral Sites: Louisiana leads, 5-4

Last 10: Louisiana, 9-1

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.