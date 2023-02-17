Louisiana Opens 2023 Season At Rice

HOUSTON – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens its 110th season of intercollegiate baseball on Friday when it opens a three-game series against Conference USA member Rice at Reckling Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6:30 p.m. with the teams resuming the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1. All three games will be streamed live on CUSA.tv and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions, finished 37-23 after reaching the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2016. The Ragin’ Cajuns return six position starters from the 2022 squad, led by Preseason All-SBC selections Carson Roccaforte (.374-16-68) and Julian Brock (.303-7-35).

Rice (17-39), under second-year coach Jose Cruz, Jr., was picked to finish eighth in the CUSA Preseason Poll and will host Louisiana in a three-game series for the first time since the 1993 season.

GAMES 1-3 PREVIEW

Louisiana (37-23 in 2022) at Rice (17-39 in 2022)

DATES/TIMES (time is subject to change)

February 17 – 6:30 p.m.

February 18 – 2 p.m.

February 19 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

Reckling Park (6,193) | Houston, Texas

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6:30 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

‘22 Stats: 3-1, 3.77 ERA, 1 Sv., 31.0 IP, 19 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 16 BB, 36 K, .183 OppBA

RICE | RH Parker Smith (6-4, 230, So., Houston, Texas)

‘22 Stats: 2-3, 4.19 ERA, 43.0 IP, 49 H, 32 R, 20 ER, 12 BB, 23 K, .292 OppBA

SATURDAY - 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Blake McGehee (5-11, 190, r-Fr., Tioga, La.)

‘22 Stats: Redshirt season at Ole Miss

RICE | TBA

SUNDAY - 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

‘22 Stats (at Florida State): 1-0, 8.22 ERA, 15.1 IP, 18 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 12 BB, 15 K

RICE | TBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball)

Rice – Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

Radio – KPEL-FM (96.5)

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp), Anthony Babineaux (analyst)

Video Streaming – CUSA.tv

Talent – J.P. Heath (pxp)

Live Stats – CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall : Rice leads, 17-15

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 5-2

In Houston: Rice leads, 11-5

Neutral Sites: Louisiana leads, 5-4

Last 10: Louisiana, 9-1

