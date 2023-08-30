Louisiana offensive line to lean on 3 C's in getting back to efficient run game

LAFAYETTE — Among the many positions, the "trenches" is where you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for Louisiana.

The defensive line have been the "darlings" of fall camp, but on the other side, the offensive line has had their fair share of growth and it's something they look forward to putting on display come this weekend.

The biggest task for the Cajuns is getting back to an efficient run game.

This offense has been known for their three-headed monster style of play.

In 2022, UL finished 86th in the country with over 1,800 yards rushing and 10 scores.

For offensive line coach Jeff Norrid, he's says getting back to "them" is all about the 3 C's:

Continuity, Cohesiveness, and Communication.

"One of the biggest things I thought hurt us last season was the lack of continuity from game to game. I think early on, we need to establish that first and make sure we have that cohesiveness in the group. Right now the focus is for us up front, those main five guys, is working together and growing together after the first half of the season, so we're back to play championship football."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel