Louisiana offensive line rotation coming together

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's starting offensive line is essentially set.

David Hudson, AJ Gillie, and Carlos Rubio were penciled in from the start but the Cajuns are developing a few younger guys to potentially play.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux feels good about seven guys in their rotation and believes that the rest will grow in time...

"For us, we're trying to get use to it and develop those younger guys to where eventually you feel good about eight, nine, or ten of them as you get toward the back end of the season", says Desormeaux.

"I'm confident in this line because the guys we have right now were the young guys to the ones that just left. Success leaves clues", says Michigan State transfer, James Ohanba. "You can see that in the guys I have here. We have here."

