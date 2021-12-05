Louisiana names Michael Desormeaux as new Head Coach

Michael Desormeaux is the new Head Coach at Louisiana, the school announced Sunday.

The New Iberia native becomes the 27th head coach in program history.

Desormeaux has been on staff with the Cajuns the last 6 years and served as Co-Offensive Coordinator in 2021.

He was the quarterback at UL from 2005-2008 and is a Catholic of New Iberia Grad.

The Ragin' Cajuns won the 2021 Sun Belt Championship Saturday night, with their 24-16 victory over App State. It's the first outright SBC Title in program history

The players are now celebrating more than just a trophy on Sunday.

Greatest Hire of the year!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/21WiNJVlJP — Shane Vallot (@ShaneVallot64) December 5, 2021

No better man!! That’s my coach!! https://t.co/DrHB6hMbcz — Pearse Migl (@pearse_m53) December 5, 2021

Desormeaux takes over, after the departure of Billy Napier to Florida. Napier finished 40-12 in 4 seasons with Louisiana, including that 2021 Sun Belt Championship and 4 Sun Belt West Divisional Titles.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel