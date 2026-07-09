Louisiana men's basketball to face San Francisco, USC in Acrisure Series

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men's basketball will head west for a pair of non-conference games this November as part of the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, CA.

Louisiana will open the event against San Francisco on Nov. 18 before taking on USC on Nov. 22.

The Dons are coming off a 2025 season that saw them finish 17-16 while falling to Oregon State in West Coast Conference tournament. Meanwhile the Trojans ended last season at 18-14 and fell to Washington in the Big Ten tournament.

The announcement adds two more notable opponents to Louisiana's 2026-27 non-conference slate as head coach Quannas White's program continues to schedule games that includes their Nov. 2 matchup vs. Akron and their Dec. 22 game at LSU.

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