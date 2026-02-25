Louisiana Men, Women Finish Second Overall at SBC Indoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s track and field team matched its best finish since 1998 with a runner-up performance, and the men also placed second as the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships concluded Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Henry Lyon, Caemon Scott, Daijah Miller and Alaysha Veal each claimed conference titles in their respective events on the final day. Louisiana scored 112 points in the men’s competition and 81 points on the women’s side.

Scott, a 2025 silver medalist, recorded the fastest time (47.96 seconds) in Monday’s preliminaries before clocking 47.52 in the finals to win the 400 meters. Lyon, the men’s 5,000-meter champion on Monday, added the 3,000-meter title with a time of 8:25.50.

Veal, the school record-holder in the women’s high jump (6 feet), cleared 5-11 1/4 to earn first place. Miller led Louisiana to a 1-2 finish in the triple jump, posting a mark of 41 feet, 5 inches to edge teammate Reem Tammam (41-3).

Camren Hardy placed third in the men’s 60 meters (6.73) and fourth in the 200 meters (21.14). Mark Daley finished sixth in the 60 (6.90) before taking third in the 200 (21.09).

Isabelle Russell earned a third-place finish in the women’s 3,000 meters, crossing in 9:47.00.

Praiyer Jones reached the podium in the men’s shot put with a throw of 58-1 to place third. Kobe Mendez added a third-place finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.05), while Michael Frazier III finished sixth (8.20).

Chase Lathrop placed fourth in the heptathlon with 5,320 points, the fourth-best total in school history. Federico Bovo finished fifth (5,302), and Nelvin Appiah placed seventh (5,154).

2026 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships (February 24, 2026)

Men’s Team Scores:

1. Texas State (140.5)

2. Louisiana (112)

3. South Alabama (102)

4. Arkansas State (94.5)

5. Southern Miss (89.5)

6. ULM (72)

7. Marshall (50.5)

Women’s Team Scores:

1. Texas State (126.5)

2. Louisiana (81)

3. Coastal Carolina (71)

4. App State (70.33)

5. South Alabama (53.33)

6. Georgia Southern (52.83)

7. Southern Miss (50)

8. Marshall (39)

9. Georgia State (37)

10. Arkansas State (34)

11. James Madison (22)

12. Troy (19)

13. ULM (5)

LOUISIANA RECORD BOOK NOTES

• Praiyer Jones moved to No. 5 all-time in the men’s shot put with his third-place throw of 17.70 meters (58-1).

• Chase Lathrop moved to No. 4 all-time in the indoor heptathlon (5,320 points).

• Mark Daley moved to No. 3 all-time in the men’s 200 meters (21.09).

• Daijah Miller moved to No. 4 all-time in the women’s triple jump with her winning mark of 12.72 meters (41-5).

• Tijuanique Morton moved to No. 5 all-time in the indoor women’s 200 meters with a season-best 24.17.

• Angelle Dupuis, Madison Bailey, Caroline Spalitta and Juliana Courville recorded the third-fastest distance medley relay time in school history (12:00.15).

• Angelle Dupuis posted the eighth-fastest indoor mile time in school history (5:03.11).

• Lily Murray set a school record in the weight throw for the second time this season with a mark of 19.77 meters (64-10 1/2).

• Henry Lyon (14:34.11) and Jackson Jarrett (14:40.50) recorded the two fastest indoor 5,000-meter times in school history, breaking the previous record of 14:42.68 set by Hannes Berger in 2019.

• Chloé Crowell posted the fourth-fastest indoor 5,000-meter time in school history (17:03.62).

• Ella Segura (16:43.31) and Isabelle Russell (16:43.64) recorded the two fastest indoor 5,000-meter times in school history, surpassing the previous record of 16:52.88 set by Sophie Daigle in 2022.

• Madison Bailey posted the fifth-fastest 800-meter time in school history (2:13.35).

• Juliana Courville ran the fifth-fastest mile time in school history (4:57.03).

------------------------------------------------------------

