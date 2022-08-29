Louisiana, Louisiana Tech Battle To Scoreless Draw

RUSTON – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns posted 13 shots with seven on frame, but Louisiana Tech goalkeeper Sydnee Korchak stopped all seven attempts and the teams battled to a scoreless draw on Sunday afternoon at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

Libby Harper faced only five shots and posted one save as Louisiana (1-0-2) recorded its second consecutive draw. Ruthny Mathurin attempted four shots for the Ragin’ Cajuns, including three on goal, while Hailey Hoffmann, Hailey Waterhouse, Mariella Stephens and Ally White each posted shots on frame.

Louisiana held a 5-3 advantage in shots in the opening half with Hoffmann, Mathurin and White each having shots stopped by Korchak. The Ragin’ Cajuns kept up their advantage in the second half with an 8-2 advantage in attempts with Waterhouse and Perri Belzer have shot attempts turned away in the 49th minute.

Harper, who pitched her third career shutout in a Louisiana uniform, was tested early in the 61st minute when she collected a shot from Louisiana Tech’s Maci Geltmeier.

Hoffmann and Anna Grassinger played the full 90 minutes for Louisiana, which posted its first draw against Louisiana Tech (2-1-1) in five matches.

Louisiana will continue its five-match road trip on Thursday when it travels to Beaumont, Texas to face Lamar in a 7 p.m. contest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel