Louisiana looks to reset in Sun Belt opener against Marshall

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana didn’t envision a 1-3 start to its season, but that’s the reality as the Ragin’ Cajuns enter Sun Belt Conference play this week. Two of those losses have come in one-possession games, and injuries have added to the team’s challenges.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the Cajuns are leaning into a “grind-it-out” mentality as they prepare for their conference opener against Marshall.

“I think we have to expect every one of them {games} to be close from here on out,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got to play really good defense, we’ve got to play really smart on offense, and we’ve got to flip the field on special teams. We’re gonna have to grind them out.”

Louisiana has struggled to finish tight contests, owning a 4-13 record in those games since 2022. Which is something Desormeaux said must change if the team is going to turn its season around.

“When you do have a one-possession lead, you’ve got to try to turn it into two late in the game to put it out of reach,” Desormeaux said. “What we’ve done is kind of screwed it up ourselves in critical situations. That’s how you lose football games.”

The Cajuns will also be looking for redemption against the Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

