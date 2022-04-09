Louisiana looks for position depth answers in annual Vermilion and White Spring game

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana is set to play the annual Vermilion and White Spring game tomorrow.

Although going against themselves, it's a chance for the Cajuns to get a better taste of live reps. But also a measuring stick of where they stand.

All eyes are expected to be at quaterback and who will be "The Guy", but with opportunity all over the field, they need a better look at depth across all positions.

"I think you want to feel like your depth chart is really solid, you know, I mean, this game you can't play with one guy in a spot", says head coach Michael Desormeaux. "So, it's critically important that at some of the positions if you haven't had guys that played a lot you know, and it's not one day. It's a body of work throughout the whole thing and I feel really good about where we're at right now."

The spring game is Saturday, April 9th, at Cajun Field.

