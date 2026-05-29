Louisiana leaning on resilience entering Starkville Regional

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The road to Starkville has tested the endurance and resilience of Louisiana’s baseball team.

Now, the Ragin’ Cajuns are preparing for another challenge Friday night when they open NCAA Regional play against Cincinnati in Starkville, Mississippi.

Louisiana enters the regional after grinding through seven games in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, pushing the Cajuns to a nation-leading 62 outings this season. Despite the heavy workload, head coach Matt Deggs believes his team is built to handle the demanding postseason format.

“We can mix and match well enough to handle several games in a short amount of time at that level,” Deggs said.

The Cajuns’ postseason run has showcased a group that continues battling regardless of circumstance. Louisiana infielder Lee Amedee said the team’s competitive spirit has carried it through the long season.

“We just love to play, we don’t care who, we don’t care where or when, we just like to compete, play baseball and have fun,” Amedee said.

One of the biggest storylines entering the regional will be the endurance of Louisiana’s pitching staff after logging extensive innings throughout the season.

The bullpen is anchored by senior Andrew Herrmann, who has thrown 103.2 innings this year. Herrmann said his willingness to continue answering the call comes from his commitment to his teammates.

“I attribute that to John 15:13, ‘No greater honor than the sacrifice for a brother,’” Herrmann said. “I’d do anything for this team and anything for each of these guys. Once again, I’m willing to lay my life down for them and I’m sure they would do the same for this team.”

Deggs also announced that Cody Brasch will start Friday night’s opener against the Bearcats.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

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