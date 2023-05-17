Louisiana Launches Latest NCAA Mission in Baton Rouge

No. 22 Louisiana (46-13, 22-2 Sun Belt) in NCAA Baton Rouge Regional

Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, 2023

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Stadium: Tiger Park (2,671)

Tournament Opener:

Fri., May 19 vs. Omaha – 2:00 p.m. (CDT) // ESPN+

Next Matchup:

Sat., May 20 vs. LSU/Prairie View – 12:00 or 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

LEADING OFF

>> No. 22 Louisiana is set to make the program's 24th consecutive and 32nd appearance overall in the NCAA Softball Tournament, competing in the Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge from Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.

>> It's the 32nd appearance overall in the past 33 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the Ragin' Cajuns. Since 1990, Louisiana has missed the NCAA's postseason event only once (1998).

>> Louisiana, the Sun Belt Conference's regular season and tournament champions for the fourth consecutive completed season (2019, 2021-23), solidified its spot in collegiate softball's premier postseason event by capturing the league's automatic bid on Saturday, May 13 at home in Lamson Park.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns used Sam Landry's one-hit, 11-strikeout shutout performance, and Lauren Allred's solo home run to clinch the SBC title, and secure the auto bid, in a 1-0 win over Marshall. It marked Louisiana's 18th overall SBC Tournament title in the 23-year history of the event.

>> Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Louisiana carries a season-high 12-game winning streak and has won 22 of its past 25 games dating back to April 1.

>> The NCAA Baton Rouge Regional features No. 10 national seed LSU (40-15), Louisiana (46-13), Omaha (32-15) and Prairie View (30-18).

>> The winner of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional will play the winner of the NCAA Seattle Regional which features No. 7 national seed Washington (38-12), Minnesota (37-17), McNeese (44-14), and Northern Colorado (26-21) in the super regional round the following week for a trip to the Women's College World Series scheduled for June 1-9 in Oklahoma City.

>> Louisiana makes it 10th trip overall to Baton Rouge for the NCAA Regional Round since the 2000 season, and the third time (2018, 2021, 2023) in the five postseason trips in the Gerry Glasco era.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns previously captured NCAA Regional titles in Baton Rouge in 2008, 2010, and 2013. The squad finished as runner-up at Tiger Park in 2017, 2018, and 2021, each time facing LSU in the if necessary game.

>> Louisiana and LSU met twice in the regular season this spring, with the road team winning both matchups in the crossover tournament. The Cajuns have never faced Omaha and last played Prairie View in 2011.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

32nd overall appearance (1990-1997, 1999-2019, 2021-23)

All-Time NCAA Tournament Record: 83-65 (.561)

NCAA Regionals Record: 71-42 (.628)

NCAA Regional Championships: 11

Last NCAA Regional Championship: 2016 (NCAA Lafayette Regional)

NCAA Super Regional Appearances: 7 (2008, 2010, 2012-16)

WCWS Appearances: 6 (1993, 1995-96, 2003, 2008, 2014)

NOTABLES

>> Louisiana's 32 NCAA Tournament appearances rank eighth (8th) in NCAA history.

>> Louisiana is just one of seven schools to play in the NCAA Tournament every year since 2000. The list includes Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns are 71-42 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, including a 37-15 mark in claiming regional championships and advancing to the super regional round in seven of the previous 14 appearances (2008-19, 2021-22).

>> The program's all-time overall record in the NCAA Tournament stands at 83-65, representing the 13th-most wins in NCAA history.

>> Louisiana has advanced to Championship Sunday of an NCAA Regional in each of its last 14 appearances (2008-19, 2021-22).

