Louisiana, James Madison To Meet For First Time On The Diamond

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to Sun Belt Conference action beginning Friday when it opens a three-game series against league newcomer James Madison at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.

The series starts on Friday in a 5 p.m. CT start before resuming on Saturday at 3 p.m. The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at noon CT. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Live results will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (26-12, 10-5 SBC), which is one game behind SBC leader Coastal Carolina in the league standings, closes out a four-game road trip with its first-ever meeting with JMU (20-16, 5-8 SBC) on the diamond. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened their four-game trip with an 8-5 win at No. 1-ranked LSU on Tuesday.

Cooper Rawls (8-0, 2.11 ERA) will earn his second start of the season for Louisiana in Friday’s opener with right-hander Jackson Nezuh (5-2, 7.09) ERA scheduled to start on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Blake McGehee (1-0, 0.93 ERA) will start in Sunday’s finale.

Heath Hood, fourth in the SBC in hitting and second in stolen bases, leads Louisiana with a .379 average. The outfielder swiped his 25th base of the season against LSU and gave Louisiana the lead for good with a two-run homer to left in the third inning.

Julian Brock (.351-8-42), Carson Roccaforte (.311-2-26) and John Taylor (.317-5-26) are next in hitting for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Five players – Hood, Roccaforte (17), Will Veillon (15), Max Marusak (12) and Kyle DeBarge (11) – have stolen 10 or more bases for Louisiana, which is fourth nationally with 106 on the season.

JMU returns home after a four-game road trip where it was swept at Southern Miss before dropping a 19-12 slugfest on Wednesday at Maryland. The Dukes claimed a SBC-series win at home against Georgia State (April 6-8) and are 13-7 at home.

Fenwick Trimble (.343-9-43), Kyle Novak (.333-2-29) and Coleman Calabrese (.301-1-19) led JMU at the plate with Jack Cone leading the team with 10 stolen bases.

Right-hander Ryan Ertlschweiger (2-1, 2.00 ERA) will start in Friday’s opener for JMU with Todd Mozoki (0-3, 2.78 ERA) and Ryan Murphy (3-3, 4.64 ERA) closing out the series.

GAMES 39-41 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-12, 10-5 SBC) at James Madison Dukes (20-16, 5-8 SEC)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday, April 21 – 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 – 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23 – 12 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION/SITE

Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park (1,200) | Harrisonburg, Va.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m. ET

LOUISIANA | RH Cooper Rawls (6-1, 200, Sr., Kilgore, Texas)

’23 Stats: 8-0, 2.11 ERA, 1 Sv., 38.1 IP, 22 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 11 BB, 29 K, .163 OppBA

JAMES MADISON | RH Ryan Ertlschweiger (6-1, 205, Fr., Reston, Va.)

’23 Stats: 2-1, 2.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 13 BB, 16 K, .235 OppBA

SATURDAY – 4 p.m. ET

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 5-2, 7.09 ERA, 47.0 IP, 52 H, 38 R, 37 ER, 15 BB, 55 K, .283 OppBA

JAMES MADISON | RH Todd Mozoki (6-1, 205, So., Cockeysville, Md.)

’23 Stats: 0-3, 2.78 ERA, 35.2 IP, 29 H, 18 R, 11 ER, 20 BB, 28 K, .221 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m. ET

LOUISIANA | RH Blake McGehee (5-11, 190, r-Fr., Tioga, La.)

’23 Stats: 1-0, 0.93 ERA, 19.1 IP, 15 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 BB, 9 K, .217 OppBA

JAMES MADISON | RH Ryan Murphy (6-4, 195, Jr., Vienna, Va.)

’23 Stats: 3-3, 4.64 ERA, 42.2 IP, 41 H, 26 R, 22 ER, 14 BB, 29 K, .252 OppBA

RANKINGS (RPI)

Louisiana (64) – Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches’ Poll; NCBWA)

James Madison (155) – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

STREAMING (ESPN+)

Talent – Corey Spector (pxp); Curt Dudley (color); Madison Hricik (sidelines)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

First meeting

WHAT’S ON DECK

Louisiana closes out the month of April with five games at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park beginning on Tuesday (April 25) against Southern University, followed by Northwestern State (April 26).

The Ragin’ Cajuns will then close out the month with a three-game SBC series against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina (April 28-30).

