Louisiana Hosts ULM In Three-Game Sun Belt Conference Series

GAMES 33-35 PREVIEW

LOUISIANA (18-14, 7-5 SBC) vs. ULM (11-19-1, 4-7-1 SBC)

DATES/TIMES

Thursday – April 14, 2022 / 6 p.m.

Friday – April 15, 2022 / 6 p.m.

Saturday – April 16, 2022 / 4 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Unranked

ULM – Unranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

Radio – KPEL-FM (96.5)

Streaming – ESPN+ (Thursday only)

Live Stats – CajunStats.com

PROBABLE STARTERS

Thursday

Louisiana – LH Brandon Talley (1-1, 3.16 ERA)

ULM – LH Cam Barlow (2-3, 3.80 ERA)

Friday

Louisiana – RH Jacob Schultz (1-3, 3.48 ERA)

ULM – RH Cole Cressend (3-3, 7.26 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana – RH Jeff Wilson (2-1, 4.17 ERA)

ULM – TBA

SERIES RECORD

Louisiana leads, 96-54

LAFAYETTE – Riding a season-high four-game win streak, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to action on Thursday when it plays host to ULM in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch for Thursday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series resumes on Friday with a 6 p.m. start before concluding on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. All three games can be heard in the Lafayette area on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM / 1420 AM), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.

Louisiana (18-14, 7-5 SBC), which had its scheduled Tuesday home contest against McNeese canceled due to severe weather, returns home after an impressive five-game roadtrip which saw a midweek split at in-state opponent Louisiana Tech before a three-game Sun Belt Conference sweep at Arkansas State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won nine of their last 12 games overall and enter the contest with ULM (11-19-1, 4-7-1 SBC) with 30 wins in the last 32 meetings in the series dating back to 2013.

Five regulars in the Louisiana lineup are hitting above .270 with Carson Roccaforte (.348-7-37) leading the team. Connor Kimple (.298-4-21), Tyler Robertson (.287-2-10), Heath Hood (.284-2-13) and Max Marusak (.274-2-9) are part of a club which has hit .273 as a team in its last 10 games and .276 during its recent roadtrip.

Louisiana will send left-hander Brandon Talley (1-1, 3.16 ERA) to the mound in Thursday’s opening game of the series before starting right-handers Jacob Schultz (1-3, 3.48 ERA) on Saturday and Jeff Wilson (2-1, 4.17 ERA) on Sunday.

Since a 1-9 start to the season, ULM is 10-10-1 while scoring 10 or more runs five times. The Warhawks enter the weekend ninth in the SBC in hitting at .261 while ranking 10th in team ERA at 5.84. The Warhawks rank 14th nationally in sacrifice bunts while its pitching staff leads the Sun Belt Conference and is 18th nationally in hit batters (53).

Four regulars in the lineup – Mason Holt (.333), Colby Deaville (.319), Grant Schulz (.308) and Ryan Cupit (.307) – are hitting above .300 this season for ULM with Hold leading the team in both home runs (9) and RBI (24).

Trace Henry’s 10 stolen bases leads the team with Cam Barlow (2-3, 3.80 ERA) and Cole Cressend (3-3, 7.26 ERA) combining for five of ULM’s 11 wins on the season. Barlow will earn the start in Thursday’s game for the Warhawks with Cressend scheduled to pitch on Friday. ULM’s starting pitcher for Saturday is to be determined.

