Louisiana holds off Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt tournament thriller

.@RaginCajunsBSB postgame interview following the #Cajuns 12-11 victory over Coastal Carolina Matt Deggs, Maddox Mandino, Colt Brown https://t.co/ccU0NEuEGd pic.twitter.com/v7LaMt96Bk — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) May 20, 2026

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns survived a furious ninth-inning rally from Coastal Carolina to secure a 12-11 victory Wednesday afternoon at Dabos Park in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Louisiana (36-21) built a 12-7 lead entering the ninth before Coastal Carolina scored four runs and brought the tying run to third base. Hayden Pearson recorded the final out on a ground ball after Trace Mazon’s two-run triple cut the deficit to one.

The Cajuns pounded out 17 hits and scored in five different innings, highlighted by Steven Spalitta’s three-run homer during a five-run third inning. Colt Brown added three hits and three RBIs, while Drew Markle drove in two runs.

Louisiana opened the scoring in the first inning when Markle lifted a sacrifice fly to right field after Noah Lewis, Lee Amedee and Brown were all hit by pitches to load the bases.

The Cajuns broke the game open in the third. Maddox Mandino started the rally with a bunt single before Brown delivered an RBI single. Markle followed with another run-scoring hit, and Spalitta crushed a three-run homer to deep left field for a 6-0 advantage.

Louisiana added another run in the fourth when Brown drove in Blaze Rodriguez on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-0.

Coastal Carolina (36-20) answered in the fifth inning. Blagen Pado launched a solo homer before Walker Mitchell drilled a three-run shot to trim the deficit to 7-4.

The Chanticleers continued the comeback in the sixth when Pado blasted a three-run homer to center field, cutting Louisiana’s lead to 7-7.

The Cajuns regained control in the seventh with the help of Coastal Carolina miscues. Spalitta reached on an error that allowed Brown to score, Owen Galt added an RBI bunt single and Mark Collins followed with a bunt RBI single for a 10-7 lead.

Louisiana added two more insurance runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Brown and Donovan LaSalle.

Tyler Papenbrock earned the win in relief for Louisiana, improving to 3-0 after throwing three innings. Hayden Pearson collected his second save despite the late rally.

Mandino finished 4 for 5 with two runs scored, while Brown went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Pado led Coastal Carolina with two home runs and four RBIs.

Louisiana advances to face No. 6-seed Texas State on Thursday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m.

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